Ontario government to invest nearly $4.8 million in Windsor housing supports

The Ontario government announced Tuesday it is investing nearly $4.8 million to help create 37 supportive housing units for Windsor’s vulnerable populations.

The investment will help build 11 new permanent affordable housing units for people experiencing chronic homelessness, as well as 26 new supportive housing units for supportive housing units for vulnerable populations including Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities and those at risk of homelessness.

“Premier Ford and our government are focused on solving the housing crisis. That’s why our Social Services Relief Fund is providing immediate housing and homelessness relief in communities across Ontario,” said Steve Clark, minister of municipal affairs and housing. “Supporting innovative solutions like these new supportive housing units in Windsor is critical as we work to keep our most vulnerable safe and housed, both during the pandemic and into the future.”

The 26 supportive housing units will be owned and operated by The Association for Persons with Physical Disabilities of Windsor/Essex County Foundation (ADDP) will operate the units out of its old office building.

Residents will be close to public transit, parks, pharmacies, hospital care, a library and potential employment opportunities.

“This project is a win all around by further increasing access to accessible housing in the heart of Sandwich near key services. This adaptive reuse of the existing offices means that more of our residents will have homes without barriers,” said Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie.

The 11 new permanent housing units will be located at 7365 Wyandotte Street East in Windsor. The project relies on rent revenues being enough to cover operational costs as an affordable housing development. The affordable housing project aims to help create longer-term housing solutions for the community.

"In order to solve the significant housing crisis all communities are facing, we need to build more affordable and supportive housing, quickly. Through the creation of these new permanent units, we can continue to shorten our waitlist and provide those at risk or experiencing homelessness, with a safe and affordable place to call home," Mayor Drew Dilkens said.

Tuesday’s announcement comes as part of Ontario’s Social Services Relief Fund to help municipalities and Indigenous program partners create longer-term housing solutions and help vulnerable people including those experiencing homelessness.