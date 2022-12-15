Ontario grandfather says he 'couldn’t believe' his huge lottery win

A 61-year-old Ontario grandfather says he had to check his winning lottery ticket five times before the reality of his luck sank in.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said after winning $100,000 with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) Instant Ultimate draw.

In an OLG release, William Cripps says he wasn’t the only one in disbelief. His children were in shock too.

“They said, ‘No way – you’re kidding me!’” he said as he picked up his OLG cheque in Toronto.

The Hamilton local says he plans to help his daughter buy a house with his winnings. “It feels good – just absolutely good!” he said.

Cripps bought his winning ticket at EZ Mart on Parkdale Avenue in Hamilton.

Earlier this week, a woman from Brampton was one of two winners to share an Oct. 26 Lotto 6/49 jackpot worth $5 million.

Like Cripps, Nancy Gardner thought her win was a joke at first. “I checked the winning numbers on OLG.ca and thought OLG was playing a prank on me – I was shaking. I couldn’t believe it!” Gardner said at the time.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Abby O’Brien.