Ontario grandfather wins big lottery prize for the second time

An Ontario grandfather just won a big lottery prize for the second time in his life.

Back in 2011, Markham resident Surinderjit Dehal said he won $100,000.

Fast forward a decade and Dehal, now a grandfather, was drinking his morning coffee on May 27 when he checked the OLG App and saw he won $100,000, again.

“I saw the Big Winner screen and I was so happy,” he said at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto while picking up his winnings.

“I called for my daughter, who was still sleeping, to share the news. She said 'Dad, I'm still sleeping' and I said, 'I won some money' – then she got up!”

Dehal said his daughter calls him the “lottery specialist.”

“This win is all about family. I will use this win to help my children and grandchildren,” he said.

“I am so thankful for this unbelievable blessing.”

Dehal's winning ticket was purchased at Chung Wah Books Stores on Alton Towers Circle in Scarborough.