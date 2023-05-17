Ontario grandmother 'feels calm' after winning $10.6M lotto prize

A 66-year-old grandmother in Toronto is millions of dollars richer after winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot.

Xiaomin Han, of North York, has been playing the lottery off and on for the last few years.

The retiree told OLG when she was picking up her winnings – a total of $10,600,885.60 – she did not believe she actually won.

“At first, I was a little skeptical,” Han said. “I couldn’t believe the number in front of me, so I called my sister to have her verify it was real!”

With her nearly $11 million prize, Han plans to buy a new house and car, and sometime in the future she will travel across Europe since she has never been before.

“I feel calm, but excited to be a winner. I’m proof that it can happen to anyone,” Han said.

Han’s winning ticket was bought at JJ Smoke Centre on Yonge Street in North York.