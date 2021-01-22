The provincial government announced a grant of up to $20,000 for small businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

Ontario's finance minister said after the announcement, they received over 42,000 applications.

"There's no question that eligible small businesses need urgent relief to help them navigate this challenging period," Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, said.

Barrie Chamber of Commerce president, Todd Tuckey, said most businesses should qualify for the grant. "You look at your year of April 2020, versus the month of April 2019, and then compare those two, and if you show at least a 20 per cent reduction, then you're eligible" Tuckey explained.

"It is certainly going to be a benefit to a lot of businesses out there," Tuckey noted.

The Ontario Small Business Support Grant allows business owners to utilize the funding how they see fit for their individual business needs.