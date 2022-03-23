Ontario Greens call on Ford to cut transit fares for three months as gas prices rise

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner is calling on the Ford government to cut public transit fares in half for the next three months as a way to support Ontarians who are facing significant economic pain due to the rising cost of gas.

The average price of a litre of gasoline in the GTA has risen to $1.73.9 amid the war in Ukraine, exacerbating the financial woes of residents who were already facing surging inflation.

During a press conference at Queen’s Park on Wednesday, Schreiner said that with prices continuing to rise the Ford government can help residents by committing to reduce fares on GO Transit and on various municipal transit systems for the next three months.

“The affordability crisis is real and it is hurting Ontarians,” he said. “You know, gas prices are now up over $1.70 a litre in many communities across Ontario and the cost of being able to get to work or to buy groceries or visit your loved ones is getting higher and higher. People need an affordable way to get around.”

Industry analysts have said that the cost of a litre of gasoline in Ontario could surpass $2 within weeks, as sanctions placed on the Russian government continue to send oil prices higher.

Schreiner said that by slashing transit fares in response to the rising gas prices, the Ford government could provide “immediate relief” to families while “at the same time addressing climate change.”

For his part, Ford has previously committed to reducing the Ontario fuel tax but only if the federal government agrees to make an equal cut to the taxes that it applies to the cost of gasoline.

“You know the other parties they put forward plans that will increase and incentivize the use of fossil fuels, worsening the escalating cost the climate crisis and that's why we need a party with new ideas to bring real solutions to old problems to address the financial concerns and the affordability challenges that families are facing right now,” Schreiner said during Wednesday’s press conference.

The cost of gasoline in Ontario is set to rise by another 2.2 cents on April 1 due to a planned increase to the federal carbon tax.