Ontario grocer Farm Boy set to open in Barrie

Ontario grocer Farm Boy is opening its door in Barrie on March 31, the 44th location in the province.

Farm Boy is located at 436 Bryne Drive and will employ 119 people.

The company said the new location will deliver residents a "unique" shopping experience offering fresh seasonal fruit and vegetables, a wide range of meat and more than 1600 Farm Boy private label products.

"For over 40 years, the Farm Boy experience has been rooted in fresh, wholesome food, along with exceptional customer service," said Jean-Louis Bellemare, Farm Boy president and general manager.

"We are so excited to share our many Ontario-made products with Barrie and cannot wait to be a part of this thriving community."

Farm Boy opened eight stores in 2021, including in Guelph on March 3.