Ontario Health Coalition holds rally against privatizing healthcare services
A citizen-led protest against privatizing healthcare services was set up outside Windsor Regional Hospital Tuesday morning.
Health coalitions across Ontario are launching a major fight back to stop the privatization of public hospitals.
The Ontario Health Coalition is trying to stop the move of some health services to private clinics.
The coalition argues the province didn’t properly consult with the public when it decided to allow private clinics to deal with the hospital backlog.
Clinics are allowed to do certain procedures, including cataract surgeries, and they are paid for by OHIP.
The coalition issued a news release Tuesday stating it will be mounting a community-run referendum.
Health coalitions across the province are organizing voting stations outside grocery stores, local corner stores, coffee shops, etc. where residents 16 years of age and older will be able to vote on the question: "Do you want our public hospital services to be privatized to for-profit hospitals and clinics?"
The referendum voting days will be taking place on Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27. Voting will also be available online.
-
Man wanted on warrants after northeast Calgary restaurant break-inOfficers were called to the Shawarma Barlow at 106 Meridian Rd. N.E. around 4 a.m. on April 11.
-
Industry minister asks telecoms for update on service agreement in Toronto subwayCanada's industry minister is calling on the country's major telecom companies to come to an agreement over wireless service in Toronto's subway system.
-
Small community resource centre in southeast Calgary worried about rent increasesA small community resource centre in southeast Calgary says it's worried about keeping the doors open, as it faces rent increases from Calgary Housing Company.
-
Unique alcoholic offering on deck at upcoming Orillia Perch festivalAs officials prepare to host a shortened Perch Festival this year, there's a new offering on deck.
-
Heavy garbage pickup in CBRM still up in the airThe annual heavy garbage pickup is something CBRM residents count on, but no official date has been set yet this year.
-
Plans for Barrie artistic hub unveiledDozens of Barrie residents turned out Wednesday evening to the first of two public meetings focussed on bringing a new performing arts centre to the city.
-
14-year-old charged after alleged threat made to Toronto schoolToronto police arrested and charged a 14-year-old 'after a threat was made to a school' on Wednesday.
-
Fire breaks out in high-rise apartment building in OsborneCrews responded just after 4:30 p.m. to the 500 block of River Avenue and a second alarm was called due to the life safety risks because it was an apartment building.
-
Guelph Storm player named captain of Team Canada at U18 World ChampionshipsA Guelph Storm player has been named captain of Team Canada for the upcoming 2023 IIHF World Under-18 Hockey Championship in Switzerland.