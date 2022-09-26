Ontario health minister in Windsor-Essex for announcements

Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones is in Windsor-Essex for announcements and launches.

Jones will meet in Essex County Monday with local health care workers and leaders to celebrate innovative programs and services being delivered in Windsor-Essex by a collaboration of local health care partners.

She will be at the Essex County Civic Centre at 1 p.m. to meet with members of the Mental Health and Addictions Response Team, a partnership between Essex-Windsor EMS and Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare focused on providing mental health and addictions services in real time.

Jones will also officially launch a new Mobile Medical Unit that will be used by the Windsor-Essex Ontario Health Team to bring services and care to some neighbourhoods in Windsor and Essex County.

At 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Jones will join Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie to make an announcement at the Victory Reproductive Care Clinic.

More details coming.