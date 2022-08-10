Ontario health minister won't rule out privatization as option to help ER crisis
Ontario's health minister isn't ruling out privatization in health care as the government looks at ways to deal with a major staff shortage straining hospitals across the province.
When asked if the government is considering privatization, Sylvia Jones says "all options are on the table."
Emergency departments across Ontario have had to close for hours or days at a time this summer, which health-care officials say is due to a nurse staffing crisis.
Jones says she has been in talks with hospital corporations across the province in an effort to fix the problem.
She says the government is exploring "innovation and opportunities" in Ontario, and is considering changes to the health system but did not specify what those would be.
Advocates have urged Premier Doug Ford to repeal public sector wage restraint legislation that he introduced in 2019, saying it is harming efforts to recruit and retain nurses.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2022.
-
Backpack drive in Kingston, Ont. to support United WayMOVE 98.3 and PURE Country 99 are hosting a Backpack Drive for United Way of KFL&A at the Cataraqui Centre from 2 to 6 p.m. today.
-
-
Sault outreach program my be expandingAn outreach program that focuses on Sault Ste. Marie's main drag could be expanding its borders.
-
Fringe North in the Sault back to an in-person eventFringe North is returning to Sault Ste. Marie this summer. Last year’s festival was a virtual one due to COVID-19, but for Fringe North 2022, organizers are holding a hybrid festival with in-person and virtual performances.
-
New mural at North Bay YMCAA new mural at the YMCA in North Bay was unveiled Wednesday afternoon. It's on the front of the building on Chippewa Street and it's called 'Better Together.'
-
Building confidence of Indigenous post-secondary learnersA program at Cambrian College is helping prepare Indigenous students as they consider post-secondary education.
-
'Major red flags': Councillors hear from dozens of speakers as gondola decision loomsA proposal to build a gondola over Edmonton's river valley took centre stage at city hall Wednesday as councillors openly discussed the pros and cons of the project with dozens of stakeholders and members of the public.
-
'Where's everyone going to go?' Tent removal continues in DTES as future housing for hundreds remains unclearSanitation workers with the City of Vancouver continued walking East Hastings Street Wednesday, urging people to store their items in city-provided containers and eventually remove their tents and structures from the sidewalks.
-
Dutch farmer protests and what's happening in Canada, explainedThe ongoing protests in the Netherlands, by farmers opposed to their government’s plan to slash nitrogen oxide emissions by 50 per cent by 2030, have drawn attention to Canadian farmers’ concerns over an emissions reduction target set by the Canadian government. But the policies set out by the Dutch government and the Canadian government are fundamentally different, experts say.