Ontario health unit reminds businesses of different proof of vaccination for armed forces members

In light of Ontario's new proof of vaccination program, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit (RCDHU) is reminding businesses that proof of vaccination is different for members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

Last week, Ontario mandated that anyone accessing certain non-essential businesses must provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 along with a piece of ID to gain entry under most circumstances. Most residents of Ontario access their proof of vaccination via the provincial government; however, CAF members receive a vaccination booklet from the military.

"CAF vaccination booklets, and/or cards or record sheets provided to members when they receive their vaccine through the CAF vaccine clinic is the CAF proof of vaccination document and members can show these documents if asked to prove their vaccination status," the Department of National Defence says on its website.

The RCDHU says soldiers can show their CAF-issued vaccination booklet along with their military ID as proof of vaccination.

"The authenticity of these documents can be confirmed by verifying that the name and service number on the document matches those on the individual’s military identification card," the RCDHU said in a press release.

Renfrew County is home to Garrison Petawawa.

Anyone curious about what to look for can find examples of military ID and vaccination booklets online.

The federal government requires that all CAF members be vaccinated against COVID-19.