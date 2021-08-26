Ontario health units prepared to create their own vaccine certificate: Eastern Ontario top doctor

The president of the Association of Medical Officers of Health says Ontario's health units will implement their own vaccine certificate in September if the Ontario government doesn't rollout a province-wide system.

Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Eastern Ontario's Medical Officer of Health, says the medical officers of health agreed on Wednesday to create their own proof of vaccination certificate in each jurisdiction to prove someone has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"We want a provincial one, let's make it clear. It would be easier if it's provincial because then it's across the board and there won't be interregional differences," said Dr. Roumeliotis during an interview on CTV Morning Live.

"We need something digital, something that's confidential and an alternative card, Manitoba has that as well, Quebec and B.C. all have those alternatives."

Dr. Roumeliotis says with the growing number of post-secondary institutions, organizations, businesses and events requiring proof of vaccination to attend, "It makes it much easier, more convenient for the people letting you in."

The Quebec government will implement a vaccine passport on Sept. 1, which will be used to access non-essential services. British Columbia has also announced plans for a vaccine passport.

Dr. Roumeliotis says there are two issues here; one is the implementation of a vaccine certificate program, and the other is Ontario needs to impose a vaccine mandate to access non-essential services.

"In the first place, we do need something more digital and that can also be printed, like a card," said Dr. Roumelitois, noting the current proof of vaccination system is "easily forgeable."

"We also need to have some kind of a mandate, like B.C. and Quebec, in order for us to be able to, number one increase the number of people being vaccinated. Number two we want to keep the businesses open Ok, because right now with the Delta variant we need to reach a higher level of vaccination, which we don't have yet."

Dr. Roumeliotis says the Association of Medical Officers of Health met on Wednesday to discuss the idea of a province-wide vaccination system if the Ontario government doesn't introduce a system. He adds the Ontario Science Advisory Table and chambers of commerce across the province support a vaccine passport system.

"To preserve businesses and to make life easier for everybody, we need that vaccine certificate – legitimate, uniform, standardized approach, and we need to look at these mandates in non-essential services as well, like Quebec and B.C. has done," said Dr. Roumeliotis.

"That's going to be one way to of nudging people to getting their vaccine, and number two I think it's public health measures that we need to do that will in my opinion replace the need to go into lockdown."

The Eastern Ontario Medical Officer of Health says Ottawa Public Health supports the implementation of a proof of vaccination certificate.

The office of Health Minister Christine Elliott told CTV News Ottawa on Wednesday there are no plans to introduce a COVID-19 vaccine passport.

"Since the start of our vaccine rollout, Ontarians have had the ability to download or print an electronic COVID-19 vaccine receipt through the provincial portal, or by calling the provincial booking line, should proof of vaccination be required in a certain setting," said the minister's office.

Dr. Roumeliotis said Wednesday that it is inevitable that Ontario will need to introduce a proof of vaccination system this fall so residents can prove they have received the COVID-19.