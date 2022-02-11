Ontario hockey coach accused of sexually assaulting boy during lessons

York Regional Police have arrested a Whitchurch-Stouffville hockey coach who allegedly sexually assaulted a boy he’s been teaching since 2016.

Police said they received information regarding the allegations against 40-year-old Kelvin Cheuk-Ho Lee and began their investigation on Wednesday.

Investigators allege that Lee sexually assaulted a boy during private hockey lessons between 2016 and 2022 and that it began when the victim was eight years old.

Lee was arrested on Friday and was charged with four counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual interference – person under 16.

Police said the suspect has been coaching hockey in the province for many years. He has been a camp director at Haliburton Hockey Haven since 2016.

Lee is also a teacher with York Region District School Board and coaches sports, police said. He is also the Head Tennis Professional at the Markham Tennis Club.

Police said there may be other victims and urged them to come forward.

“York Regional Police would like to encourage anyone who feels they may have been a victim of a sexual assault to come forward and report the incident to police. There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.