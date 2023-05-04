Ontario hockey team fined $100K, 2 players banned after OHL investigation

An Ontario hockey team must pay $100,000 after an investigation into allegations of harassment, maltreatment and bullying resulted in two players being permanently banned from their league.

On Thursday, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced a third-party investigation into allegations of misconduct against the Niagara IceDogs has been completed. After speaking to approximately 15 former players, coaches, staff and team officials over a period of several months, the league found the team was in violation of its code of conduct.

The investigation found players Joshua Rosenzweig and Landon Cato “participated in serious violations” of physical maltreatment, and aiding and abetting, respectively.

The league has banned the two players from participating for life.

The team was also hit with a $100,000 fine and must forfeit their first selection in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection draft.

During the investigation, the league says General Manager Darren DeDobbelaer was instructed not to speak with the players or others concerning the subject matter, and to keep the proceedings confidential.

DeDobbelaer failed to do so, according to the OHL, and, in turn, suspended him for two seasons – until 2025.

The OHL has announced sanctions against the Niagara IceDogs Hockey Club resulting from breaches of the League's Maltreatment, Bullying and Harassment Protection and Prevention Policy as well as the OHL Code of Conduct.

“The protection of players on and off the ice is the paramount concern of the OHL,” the league said in its Thursday statement.

“Violations of the OHL Code of Conduct or the Maltreatment Policy, most importantly, puts player safety and experience at risk and impacts the reputation of our teams, league and of the sport of hockey,” it continued.

This isn’t the team’s first brush with misconduct allegations. In 2022, OHL commissioner David Branch suspended Niagara IceDogs General Manager Joey Burke, who preceded DeDobbelaer, and coach Billy Burke for inappropriate comments made in a WhatsApp conversation.

Burke and Burke are unable to apply for reinstatement until July 2024.