Ontario hospital CEO tells feds to 'park politics' to get Canadians vaccinated

The president and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital in Ontario says the federal government needs to make arrangements to get American COVID-19 vaccines to Canadians.

David Musyj told CTV News Channel’s Power Play on Thursday that there are tens of thousands of vaccines waiting for residents of the border city in the U.S.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has clarified its rules for quarantine exemptions, saying it wasn’t meant for Canadians crossing the border to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this week PHAC said Canadians could cross the border for essential medical services without quarantining, as long as they had the right documentation.

“We gotta figure this out,” Musyj said.

Watch Musyj explain the situation in Windsor at the video at the top of this article.