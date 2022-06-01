Ontario hospitals conserving medical dye supply amid global shortage

A global shortage of medical dye has Ontario hospitals scrambling to conserve supply.

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie is just one of several central Ontario hospitals forced to limit the use of iodinated contrast dye - a solution used in patients when undergoing diagnostic imaging scans.

"There's no question that it's a challenge," said Dr. Jeff Tyberg, RVH Chief of Staff Academic and Medical Affairs.

"We are trying to conserve it as best we can by not wasting a single drop."

According to officials, the halt to the production line in China during COVID-19 lockdowns caused the supply issues.

Dr. Tyberg said the dye is injected into a patient and is then used to help physicians identify an array of illnesses such as cancer or damaged arteries.

"They inject that dye to see what artery is blocked, how blocked is it, and what approach to put a balloon in that artery."

The shortage brings a risk of delayed procedures, but hospital officials in Orillia, Barrie, and Newmarket said we're not there yet.

The Orillia hospital noted, "Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital is aware, but is not currently being impacted by supply chain issues with iodinated contrast" in a statement to CTV News.

"If we need to delay procedures, we will start with the ones that have no or minimal impact on patients," said Dr. Tyberg.

"We are doing well right now. It has not impacted our patient care directly," said Barbara Steed, Executive VP of clinical services at Southlake Regional Health Centre.

At Southlake alone, the hospital says the dye was used in 35,000 surgeries last year.

Now, with the hospitals forced to conserve the solution, staff are turning to alternative methods.

"For example, instead of getting a CT scan, you can get just as much information from an MRI that doesn't need contrast," explained Dr. Tyberg of one of the ways some patients can be treated.

RVH officials said that although limited supply of the dye is challenging, they are prepared to conserve, preserve and use the dye that they have, adding that no one requiring emergency care would go without.

Both RVH and Southlake said production is beginning to ramp up overseas, and they are anticipating shipments.