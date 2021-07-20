Ontario imposes restrictions on industrial operations in northwest as wildfires burn
Ontario is imposing new restrictions on the mining, rail, construction and transportation industries in the province's northwest to reduce the likelihood of human-caused fires.
The move comes as 107 active wildfires burn in the region, with 32 of those not under control.
The government says operations that are now restricted include certain specific drilling, using heavy machinery with rubber tires and no chains, and rail production grinding.
The restrictions are aimed at high-risk operations that could cause sparks and ignite fires.
Greg Rickford, the minister of northern development, mines, natural resources and forestry, says the new measures will help sustain Ontario's firefighting resources.
The restrictions have been imposed under an emergency order currently in place for the northwest and will come into effect on Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2021
