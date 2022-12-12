Ontario injects $1.4 million to help rural, remote communities access online learning

Contact North is a bilingual community-based education and training network that helps underserved residents in over 1,300 Indigenous and Francophone communities access online learning and training opportunities.

The organization offers support with course and program selection, registration, financing, and proctors exams for students. It also provides access to technology, including laptops and Extended Reality technology, for those who may not have the means to access it on their own.

"We noticed it immensely when all the students were moved online, and there were no resource hubs open for them to get access to," said Catharine Robb-Williams, Contact North education and training advisor.

Contact North serves a wide range of individuals, including newcomers to Canada, university graduates, and those looking to learn new skills for employment.

It places a strong emphasis on serving the unique needs of each of the 78 online learning centers in its network, particularly in Francophone and Indigenous communities.

With a recent $1.4 million investment from the Ontario government, Contact North will be able to expand its services even further, providing even more individuals with access to education and training opportunities.