Ontario investing $438K in Windsor-Essex LTC homes
The Ontario government is investing $438,728 in six projects in Windsor and Essex County long-term care homes.
The province says it’s to help seniors with complex needs like dementia and bariatric care connect to specialized care and supports in a home instead of a hospital.
This is part of a $20-million investment in 2022-23 in 189 projects province-wide through a new Local Priorities Fund operated by Ontario Health.
“We’re expanding specialized services and supports for long-term care residents in Windsor-Essex, so that people with complex needs get the care they need and deserve in the comfort of a home, instead of a hospital,” said John Jordan, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Long-Term Care.
Some of the local projects aim to help residents get the specialized care they need in their long-term care home without having to go to an emergency room or be admitted to hospital.
Others will support the admission of people into long-term care homes who no longer require acute care in hospital, but who have complex needs that are difficult to accommodate without specialized services and supports.
The six Windsor and Essex County projects are:
- $199,065 for one project at The Village of Aspen Lake in Tecumseh to purchase bariatric equipment, diagnostic equipment and specialized equipment for wound care, in order to improve resident care, prevent hospital visits and admissions, and enable the admission of Alternate Level of Care (ALC) hospital patients into the home;
- $199,065 for one project at The Village at St. Clair in Windsor to purchase bariatric equipment, diagnostic equipment and specialized equipment for wound care, in order to improve resident care, prevent hospital visits and admissions, and enable the admission of ALC hospital patients into the home;
- $22,250 for two projects at Extendicare Southwood Lakes in Windsor to purchase diagnostic equipment and pressure relieving mattresses, in order to improve resident care, prevent infections, reduce emergency department visits and support the admission of residents with specialized care needs; and
- $18,348 for two projects at Brouillette Manor in Tecumseh to purchase diagnostic equipment, in order to improve patient care and reduce emergency department visits.
- The Local Priorities Fund is part of an investment of over $120 million in 2022-23 to provide access to a range of specialized services and supports.