Ontario investing $438K in Windsor-Essex LTC homes

The Ontario government is investing $438,728 in six projects in Windsor and Essex County long-term care homes.

The province says it’s to help seniors with complex needs like dementia and bariatric care connect to specialized care and supports in a home instead of a hospital.

This is part of a $20-million investment in 2022-23 in 189 projects province-wide through a new Local Priorities Fund operated by Ontario Health.

“We’re expanding specialized services and supports for long-term care residents in Windsor-Essex, so that people with complex needs get the care they need and deserve in the comfort of a home, instead of a hospital,” said John Jordan, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Long-Term Care.

Some of the local projects aim to help residents get the specialized care they need in their long-term care home without having to go to an emergency room or be admitted to hospital.

Others will support the admission of people into long-term care homes who no longer require acute care in hospital, but who have complex needs that are difficult to accommodate without specialized services and supports.

The six Windsor and Essex County projects are: