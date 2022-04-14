Ontario invests $1B in Scarborough Health Network projects, including new hospital

Ontario will be investing more than $1 billion into a number of projects for the Scarborough Health Network (SHN), including the creation of a new 450-bed hospital.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Thursday afternoon alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott.

The funding includes an additional $3 million to renovate the existing Birchmount Hospital and to build new infrastructure, which would double its capacity.

The new facility is set to have 14 operating rooms and space for “future growth.”

The funding will also be used to expand emergency care services at Centenary Hospital, fund a new chronic kidney disease program at the Bridletowne Neighbourhood Centre, and modernize surgical services at Scarborough General Hospital using an infusion of $20 million in renovations.

Officials say the modernization should improve access to diagnostic imaging and updating in one of Ontario’s oldest operating rooms.

“The simple fact is families across Scarborough need and deserve high-quality health care,” Ford told reporters at a news conference. “For far too long, this community has been waiting for their fair share, their fair share of rapid underground transit, their fair share when it comes to healthcare.”

“My friends, the days of waiting are over.”

The investment is one that will be highly supported within the Scarborough medical community, who has fought over the last year for further donations.

A SHN campaign launched in January said that Scarborough facilities receive less than one per cent of hospital donations in Toronto, while also representing about 25 per cent of the city’s population