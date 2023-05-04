Ontario invests $33M in mental health and addiction support for Indigenous communities

On Thursday, the provincial government announced $1 million in funding to address mental health and addiction issues towards First Nations.

This funding will allow for the development of two buildings within the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation that will offer mental health and addiction services, according to Chief Jacqueline French.

“There are big issues in our community that we can no longer ignore,” French said. “We’ve had multiple youth overdoses in our community. We said we want to continue down this road at this rate or we will lose generations."

First Nations Council is working on a community wellness strategy, that requires community and external partnerships to work together to address issues stemming from drug trafficking to mental health.

Ontario has provided $33 million for 100 mental health and addiction supports and programs from 2022-2023, to meet the rising need for services across Ontario.

"For generations, Indigenous communities and elders have taught the importance of community-based, culturally-informed approaches to healing and wellness. It is critical that responses to challenges faced by Indigenous partners are anchored in partnership and collaboration,” said Provincial Associate Minister of Mental Health, Michael Tibollo.

“Today marks another milestone in those partnerships; investing in connecting Indigenous communities to Indigenous land-based healing, health services, and upgraded healing centres and facilities,” he said.

Myeengun Henry, who serves as a councillor for Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, spoke to their concerns over a rise in drugs and crime within the three communities.

“We know when there’s a crisis in one nation and we all come together and it becomes a part of who we are to help each other,” said Henry.

Following speeches, Chief Todd Cornelius of Oneida Nation of the Thames, Chief Roger Thomas of the Munsee-Delaware Nation, and Chief Jacqueline French of Chippewas of the Thames, signed a declaration that is intended to show that the three First Nations are unified and will work together to address mental health, illegal drugs and human trafficking.

“We’re no longer going to do things as individual first nations anymore and that’s why we felt it was important for them to be here," French said.