An Ottawa youth mental health treatment centre is receiving nearly $4 million in provincial funding for additional beds and a new community reintegration program for youth post-treatment.

The Ontario Government announced up to $10.5 million in funding to expand the mental health Secure Treatment Program for the province's most vulnerable children and youth.

The Roberts/Smart Centre will receive funding for up to 12 additional beds and a new community reintegration program to be up and running in 2022-23.

The Syl Apps Youth Centre in Oakville will receive $6.5 million for up to 12 additional beds.

Ontario's Secure Treatment Program provides intensive care for children and youth experiencing acute and complex mental health and/or addictions challenges that may put them at risk of self-harm or harm to others.

The province says the expanded Secure Treatment Program will address gaps in care and improve access while decreasing existing wait lists and extensive wait times.

The province is also increasing annual base funding by 10 per cent to both the Roberts/Smart Centre and the Syl Apps Youth Centre, as well as the Youthdale Treatment Centre in Toronto.

The Roberts/Smart Centre in Ottawa has provided youth mental health treatment for over 45 years. It offers live-in treatment programs, community services programs and day treatment programs.