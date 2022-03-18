Ontario invests $438K in police Mobile Crisis Response Teams in Middlesex, Lambton, and Essex

As the Ontario government is investing $90 million over the next three years to expand addictions services and increase number of treatment beds across the province, they are investing $438,918 to expand police Mobile Crisis Response Teams in Middlesex, Lambton, and Essex.

The breakdown is as follows:



Mental Health and Additions funding over the next three years

Chippewas of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation - $109,500

Walpole Island First Nation - $744,600



Mobile Crisis Response Teams Funding

Essex County OPP Detachment - $166,500

Lambton OPP Detachment - $744,600

Middlesex County OPP Detachment - $125,051



"All too often, people dealing with mental health and addiction challenges struggle to find the help they need," said Monte McNaughton, MPP for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex. "That is why our government is making targeted investments in our community so, no matter where you live, help is always close to hand. If you need help, know that it is close to hand."

With studies showing opioid-related deaths have jumped by 79 per cent during the pandemic, people remain at risk due to barriers when accessing treatment.

The investment will support 396 new addictions treatment beds and help stabilize and care for an addition 7000 clients per year across the province.

"Both before and during the pandemic, we’ve seen a surge in demand for high-quality addictions care that addresses the unique needs of vulnerable populations across Ontario," said Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

If you are in need of help with mental health or addition services, visit the Government of Ontario's website.