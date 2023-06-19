Ontario invests $600K in Sault bike trails

Sault MPP Ross Romano announced $600,000 in new funding from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation on Friday for two projects in support of year-round mountain biking.

Most of the funding will be used to build a 30 kilometre extension to the Algoma Trail Network at Hiawatha Highlands.

However, more than $20,000 will go to the creation of a skills park at Hiawatha's Kinsmen Park.

"We have an absolute gem,” said Romano.

“To expand upon that is significant because it is growing even more awareness, attention amongst cycling enthusiasts across Ontario. This is now the most magnificent cycling trail – it already is and is only going to grow to be stronger and better."

Sault Ste. Marie Mayor Matthew Shoemaker said the idea is to ensure people in the area have a lot of offerings.

“(This way) they don’t just hop on the hub trail, bike it and they've accomplished what they came to accomplish,” he said.

“We want to add value to their stay, we want to make sure that they have off-road trails, we want to make sure there's a pump track in addition to the city's pump track on Albert Street.”

Officials said the upgrades are expected to attract even more interest from cyclers and other outdoor enthusiasts to the area.

This announcement comes less than a month after the federal government invested $1.2 million into expanding the hub trail.