Ontario jail guards' actions led to death of inmate, chief pathologist concludes
Ontario's chief forensic pathologist says the death of a 30-year-old man in the throes of crisis was caused by the actions of jail guards.
Dr. Michael Pollanen says in a report that Soleiman Faqiri died on Dec. 15, 2016, after being beaten, pepper sprayed and restrained in a prone position in a segregation cell at Central East Correctional Facility.
Pollanen says Faqiri's schizophrenia had worsened significantly during his 11 days in the jail and he was set to be moved to a psychiatric facility for help.
Pollanen says Faqiri had an enlarged heart and his exhausting "violent struggle" with jail guards were key factors in his death.
The coroner's office had previously concluded Faqiri's cause of death was "unascertainable."
Faqiri's brother, Yusuf Faqiri, says the report leaves no doubt about what happened that day.
"It's an extremely mixed day of emotions, my late brother was a beautiful man," Faqiri told The Canadian Press.
"It's a day that we relive his pain, his tragedy, but it's also a day, and dare I say, where some hope has started."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2021.
-
LRT service to remain suspended until the weekend following minor derailmentService on the Confederation Line LRT will remain suspended until at least Friday, according to OC Transpo, following a minor derailment Sunday evening.
-
Feds, province promise $12M for infrastructure projects on Vancouver IslandMore than 20 communities in the Vancouver Island region will receive funding for infrastructure projects, the federal and B.C. governments announced Tuesday.
-
Suspicious death of 30-year-old Eskasoni man being investigated as homicide: N.S. RCMPRCMP in Nova Scotia are now investigating the suspicious death of a 30-year-old Eskasoni man as a homicide.
-
Millions in funding announced for seniors affordable housing projectWinnipeg will be getting 97 new affordable housing units for seniors thanks to a $25.8 million investment from the federal government.
-
Peace River doctors plead for continued testing, tracing as vaccination rates continue to lagThe letter is dated Aug. 9 and outlines the authors' "deepest concerns" that the recent removal of public health measures puts their community at risk.
-
Why Manitoba still hasn't released modelling on the Delta variantThe Manitoba government is still working on its modelling for the Delta variant, saying it’s a time-consuming process that requires verification.
-
Americans return to Canada across Sault Ste. Marie borderAmerican travellers flocked to border crossings in cities across the country, with Canada easing up on its travel restrictions on Monday.
-
Kalin's Call: Building heat and humidity triggers heat warnings for MaritimesIt’s expected to be a very warm and very muggy week ahead for the Atlantic region.
-
This Ottawa woman trapped more than 100 rats in three monthsAn Ottawa woman says she's caught more than 100 rats in her neighbourhood since May, and it's a problem she's never before had to deal with.