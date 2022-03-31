Ontario labour minister visits Timmins to announce free college training

Northern College will be giving more than 500 people free training to address the need for health care and long-term care workers, thanks to a $7.3 million announcement from Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton on Thursday.

McNaughton visited Northern College's Timmins campus, saying job seekers and unemployed workers can access free tuition in the college's personal support worker, health care support service worker, food service worker and personal support worker assistant programs.

Interested students can get up to $3,000 to cover expenses, in addition to free tuition, and will also get a paid work placement at a local employer, McNaughton said. Participating employers will also get $1,000 for each work placement.

"Just in the last six months, there were more than 400 online job postings for personal support workers in northern Ontario alone and this demand is only expected to increase," McNaughton said at the announcement.

"Not only will this program change lives for hundreds of people in these communities, it will help employers get the workers they need to deliver critical healthcare, right across northern Ontario."

This is part of McNaughton's 'Working for Workers' northern tour, aimed at addressing a projected need of more than 50,000 workers in the health care and long-term care systems in the coming years.