Ontario launches new Crown agency for skilled trades

The province has created Skilled Trades Ontario, a new provincial agency to overhaul the apprenticeship program, address the industry's labour shortage, improve training and simplify services.

Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton made the announcement about the new system Tuesday. It will be transitioning away from the Ontario College of Trades and services moved online.

"The new agency will promote and market the trades, develop the latest training and curriculum standards, and provide a streamlined user-friendly experience for tradespeople. These changes will result in more workers for in-demand jobs and prepare Ontario for a strong economic comeback," the ministry said in a news release.

It is a move McNaughton hopes will attract more people to careers in one of the 144 trades in Ontario.

"The skilled trades provide well-paying and rewarding careers that are vital for our economy. By creating this new agency, we are working for workers and delivering the generational change that labour leaders and employers have been calling for," he said.

With the new system, apprentices will be able to submit forms, pay fees and manage class scheduling and examinations online. It is expected to greatly reduce processing times from 60 days to 12.

The province estimates the skilled labour shortage will reach about 350,000 jobs by 2025.

"The skilled trades are the backbone of our province – offering 144 well-paying and in-demand careers for people to choose from,” Skilled Trades Ontario CEO and registrar Melissa Young said in a news release.

Adding the new system "will remove the stigma surrounding the trades, cut down on red tape, and ensure all young people know these jobs offer a clear path to a better life."

Joseph Mancinelli, of Labourers' International Union of North America, applauds the change.

"These welcomed changes will help to ensure that our province continues to respond to growing labour demands while empowering career-building opportunities for a diverse and skilled workforce who remain at the forefront of building and strengthening critical infrastructure that our communities and economy rely on," Mancinelli said.

Skilled Trades Ontario will be governed by an independent board of directors.