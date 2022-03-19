Ontario launches new fire services reimbursement program

The Ontario government has created a new program to reimburse northern municipalities for fire services in unincorporated areas.

The announcement was made by the province's Ministry of the Solicitor General on Saturday.

"Through this reimbursement program, the province is allocating funds to help northern municipalities recover costs associated with responses into areas without fire protection services such as search and rescue, medical, motor vehicle collision and property fires that are not covered by any other funding agreements," the ministry said in a news release.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said many municipal fire departments in the north are run by volunteer firefighters.

"This new program will make it easier for municipalities to recoup costs associated with responding to emergency calls for assistance and ensure they are not paying out of pocket for their important efforts," Jones said.

Danny Whalen, the president of the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities, thanked the government for "listening to and acting on our northern concerns," in a news release.

"Our volunteer fire services are the backbone of northern municipalities. They provide valuable on-call services to their home communities and also never want to deny their skill and knowledge to anyone in need. Today’s important announcement recognizes the valuable services these volunteers provide and offers a level of security to those who answer the call," Whalen said.

"As the long-serving mayor of a township that borders an unincorporated municipality, I am pleased that the Ford government has responded to our concerns. This funding announcement will allow us to continue to offer emergency services support to the surrounding unincorporated areas, without placing an undue financial burden on our municipal taxpayers," said Kevin Holland, mayor of Township of Conmee, west of Thunder Bay.

Rob Grimwood, the president of the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs, said in a news release his group is pleased to see the expansion of the Northern Fire Protection Program.

Services eligible for this new reimbursement stream to be administered by Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal include: