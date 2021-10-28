iHeartRadio

Ontario legislature calls for MPP Randy Hillier to apologize for COVID 19 posts

Ontario PC MPP Randy Hillier scrums with reporters following the Throne Speech at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Monday, March 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

A motion put forward by Conservative House Leader Paul Calandra calling for independent MPP Randy Hillier to apologize for a “string of disreputable conduct” related to recent COVID-19 posts passed unanimously Thursday.

Hillier, who represents the eastern Ontario riding of Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston, has frequently posted COVID-19 misinformation and conspiracy theories throughout the pandemic.

Recently he posted an array of photos of people who had died, suggesting without evidence that they had died due to COVID-19 vaccination.

The safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines have been widely accepted by experts around the world.

Families of those posted have come forward saying they were upset by the post and denied Hillier’s allegations.

They include a complaint by Farisa Navab’s family. They say the 20-year-old Cambridge woman died in September from a rare blood disorder, not a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hillier, who was kicked out of the Progressive Conservative caucus before the pandemic, has called on police to investigate the deaths.

MPPs are expected to adhere to the members' Integrity Act.

A member of the Integrity Commissioner’s Office said they can only investigate whether a breach has occurred if another MPP files a request under the Act.

Last Friday, Waterloo NDP MPP Catherine Fife and NDP House Leader MPP Peggy Sattler submitted a co-written a letter to Integrity Commissioner David Wake.

Also last Friday Premier Ford called Hillier’s post disgusting.

Thursday’s motion - unanimously adopted by members of the legislature - said the house dissociates itself from Hillier's conduct. It also calls on him to apologize and "desist from further conduct that is inappropriate and unbecoming" of a member of the legislature.

With files from The Canadian Press.

