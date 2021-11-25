Ontario Liberal platform includes refund for winter tires

Ontario Liberal party leader Steven Del Duca was in Sudbury on Thursday morning to make a platform announcement at Viper Auto Tinting & Auto Glass on Notre Dame Avenue.

Del Duca promised if the party forms the next provincial government, he will save people $300 per vehicle on the purchase of winter tires.

He also promised a $400 tire refund for drivers who install studded tires.

“As a former Minister of Transportation, I know that road safety is such a core responsibility for a premier and a provincial government,” said Del Duca.

“So whatever we can do given the climate that we have here in the north and right across Ontario, whatever we can do to make sure that the safety of the travelling public is always a priority is the right thing to do.”

Del Duca was joined by Sudbury Liberal candidate David Farrow. The party said the Ontario Liberal Winter Tire Tax Credit will help strengthen road safety and provide real pocketbook relief to hard working families.

“The pandemic has put a lot of burden on families and we know that inflation is going through the roof,” said Farrow. “So anything we can do to put more money into the pockets of families is important to me personally and to the Ontario Liberal Party.”

Del Duca was in North Bay Wednesday night and announced Deputy Mayor Tanya Vrebosch has been acclaimed the Liberal candidate in that riding.

"For years, Tanya has worked hard to represent her community and ensure residents have access to the essential supports they need and deserve,” Del Duca said in a news release. “With Tanya as their MPP, families in Nipissing will have someone fighting for them at Queen’s Park.”

“I am truly humbled by the support I’ve received to date from friends, family and supporters throughout the Nipissing riding,” said Vrebosch in the release.

“Having grown up in Corbeil, lived in North Bay, and worked throughout the region, I understand the challenges of Northern life and will fight to ensure northern voices have a seat at the table.”