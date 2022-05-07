Ontario Liberals pledge to add COVID-19 vaccine to school immunization list
The Ontario Liberals say they would add COVID-19 vaccination to the immunization schedule for schools, if elected.
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca says the best way to get back to normal is to make classrooms safer.
He says he would add COVID-19 to the list of nine other vaccines on the school list and would require all front-line educators to be immunized.
But Del Duca says current exemptions will continue to apply.
Parents can exempt their kids from the school vaccination requirements through either a statement of medical exemption, or for reasons of conscience or religious beliefs.
About 35 per cent of children aged 5-11 have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 93 per cent of teens aged 12-17 have received two doses.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2022.
-
Fatal stabbing reported near elementary school in Coquitlam overnightInvestigators confirm they have been called after a homicide near an elementary school in Coquitlam in the early hours of Sunday morning.
-
Winners of the second round of East Coast Music AwardsThe second round of 2022 East Coast Music Awards were handed out at a ceremony Sunday in Fredericton, following Thursday night's awards show.
-
Arrest made in Waterloo break-in investigation: WRPSA man has been arrested and charged in connection to a commercial break-in in Waterloo on Saturday.
-
Second round of East Coast Music Award winners announced in FrederictonAnother round of winners was announced Sunday at the annual East Coast Music Awards in Fredericton.
-
Death of man found injured on bridge being investigated as homicideOfficers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating a homicide after a man, who was found critically injured on a bridge, died in hospital.
-
80-1 shot Rich Strike races to huge upset in Kentucky DerbyRich Strike came charging up the rail to overtake the leaders in the closing strides for a stunning 80-1 upset in the Kentucky Derby.
-
Beijing loyalist John Lee elected as Hong Kong's next leaderJohn Lee, a hard-line security chief who oversaw a crackdown on Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, was elected as the city's next leader on Sunday in a vote cast by a largely pro-Beijing committee.
-
'Sex Education' actor Ncuti Gatwa to be new 'Doctor Who'Ncuti Gatwa will be the first Black actor to play the lead role in British sci-fi series 'Doctor Who,' taking over from Jodie Whittaker as the 14th incarnation of the Time Lord next year, the BBC said on Sunday.
-
Summer-like temperatures expected in London this weekIt may technically be spring, but Mother Nature will give London, Ont. an early glimpse at summer this week, with temperatures in the mid-to-high twenties expected.