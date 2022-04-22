Ontario Liberals pledge to fully cover medication to prevent, treat HIV
The Ontario Liberals are announcing that they would expand universal access to medication to prevent HIV transmission and reduce barriers to gender-affirming surgeries if the party wins the June 2 election.
Leader Steven Del Duca made a slate of announcements today aimed at members of the LGBTQ2S+ community.
He says every single person should be "empowered at all times to love and to live as their authentic selves."
The Liberals are promising to reduce wait times and barriers to gender-affirming surgeries and provide culturally competent and gender-affirming health, mental health, and long-term care.
They would also fully cover medications that prevent and treat HIV, including pre-exposure prophylaxis medication and antiretroviral therapy.
Del Duca is also promising to build 2,000 supportive homes for LGBTQ youth, ensure they are welcomed and supported in schools, and provide $20 million to LGBTQ community centres and organizations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2022.
