Ontario Lifesaving Championships take over Saugeen Shores' shoreline

It was rocky start to the Ontario Lifesaving Championships in Saugeen Shores, with in-water competition delayed due to unsafe conditions on Lake Huron. But that didn’t dampen the spirits of the nearly 100 competitors.

“I think it’s a really cool experience. Everyone is really happy and it’s a fun environment,” said competitor Kate Taylor from the Royal City Aquatic Club in Guelph.

While it may look like just running in the sand, or who can swim fastest in the lake, the Ontario Lifesaving Championships are much more than that — there’s a purpose to this play.

“All of our athletes here are either in aquatic programs, lifesaving programs, learning to swim, or are learning to become lifeguards, and some of them are certified lifeguards. The goal here is to have them be trained so that they can improve their skills and be better lifeguards on the beach or in pools across Ontario,” explained event organizer and project manager with the Ontario Lifesaving Society, Aidan Miess.

“Improving those skills means they may be able to save some person’s life,” he added.

The waves ultimately subsided, which allowed for a weekend of competition along Saugeen Shores’ shoreline.

It was a day at the beach, with meaning.

“It’s fun. It’s different, because sometimes it’s 14 and over, so you’re against older kids,” said competitor Sophia Anstett of the Royal City Aquatic Club.

Taylor added, “You’re by the beach, you get to use cool equipment. It’s different than any other sport that we’ve tried.”

“We got competitors as young as seven years old, and I believe our oldest competitor is 56. So, very impressive, all around,” said Miess.