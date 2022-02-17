Ontario lifts more capacity limits on businesses, gatherings Thursday
Capacity limits are lifting in more Ontario settings as the province continues to roll back pandemic restrictions in light of improving COVID-19 indicators.
Starting today, restaurants, gyms and cinemas that must screen patrons for vaccination against COVID-19 have no limits on capacity.
Other indoor spaces that are using the proof-of-vaccination system are also no longer subject to capacity limits, while sports arenas and theatres can open to half capacity.
Social gatherings and public events can include up to 50 people indoors, and settings deemed higher risk like nightclubs and sex clubs can open to 25 per cent capacity.
- FULL LIST: What's reopening and when in Ontario
Outdoor social gatherings can have up to 100 people and organized events have no limit on the number of people if they are held outdoors.
Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical health officer, is to take questions on the pandemic later this afternoon.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2022.
