Ontario logs 613 new COVID-19 cases, six additional deaths

Ontario is reporting another 613 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as well as six additional deaths related to the disease.

Tuesday’s report brings the seven-day average for the number of cases reported to 675. A week ago, that number was 579 and two weeks ago it was 492.

Government data shows that of the 613 infections reported today, 266 are in fully vaccinated individuals, 288 are in those who are unvaccinated, and 30 are in people who are only partially vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining 29 patients is unknown.

Labs across Ontario processed 19,859 tests for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, generating a positivity rate of about 3.1 per cent.

Ontario has seen 612,931 lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic. That number includes 597,470 resolved cases and 9,974 deaths, of which six were reported since yesterday.

Right now, there are 282 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 66 patients who are fully vaccinated, 95 patients who are unvaccinated, and nine who are partially vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining 112 patients in hospital is unknown.

In the ICU, there are 134 patients, 16 of which are fully vaccinated, 60 are unvaccinated, and two are partially vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining 56 patients receiving care in the ICU is unknown.

WHERE ARE THE NEW COVID-19 CASES?

The province said that most of the cases reported Tuesday were found in Simcoe Muskoka (73), Toronto (72), and York Region (47).

Other areas that reported relatively high case numbers include Waterloo (40), Peel Region (35), Algoma (34), Southwestern Public Health Unit (32), Windsor-Essex (32), and Ottawa (31).

In Ontario schools, 277 more COVID-19 cases were identified, 247 of which were confirmed in students and 30 were confirmed in staff members.

Of the province’s 4,844 schools, 647 have at least one confirmed cases of coronavirus and 10 are closed as a result.

UPDATE ON COVID-19 VACCINATIONS

As of Tuesday, 89 per cent of eligible Ontarians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 86 per cent have received two doses and are considered to be fully vaccinated.

More that 22,820,000 needles have gone into arms throughout the province’s vaccination campaign.

The next chapter in Ontario’s vaccination strategy starts today as Ontario families can now book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children between the ages of five and 11.