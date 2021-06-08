Ontario logs fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases for first time in 8 months

Ontario’s daily COVID-19 case count has dipped below the 500 mark for the first time in just over eight months.

Health officials logged 469 new infections on Tuesday, as well as 18 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

The last time the case count was this low was on Sept. 26, 2020, when 435 COVID-19 cases were reported.

Tuesday also marks the ninth day in a row in which Ontario’s daily case count has been below 1,000.

The seven-day rolling average of daily reported COVID-19 cases continues to decline and now stands at about 679, down from 1,029 a week ago.

There are 621 people being treated for the novel coronavirus in Ontario hospitals as of Tuesday. At least 481 of those patients in intensive care.

With 17,579 tests processed in the last 24-hour period, the Ministry of Health says the province’s positivity rate now stands at 2.7 per cent.

The decline in COVID-19 cases over the past week resulted in an earlier reopening for Ontario, with the government announcing Monday that the province would move into Step 1 three days earlier.

On Friday, outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed and patios will be able to open their doors. Non-essential retail will also be allowed to reopen with strict capacity limits.

