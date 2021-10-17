Ontario logs fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases for seventh day in a row

Ontario has logged fewer than 500 COVID-19 cases for the seventh day in a row.

Health officials reported 443 new infections on Sunday, bringing the province’s seven-day average of daily COVID-19 cases to about 428.

This is significantly lower than the 524 average a week ago.

According to the Ministry of Health, 231 of Sunday’s cases were identified in unvaccinated individuals. Twenty cases were found in those who were only partially vaccinated, officials said, while 155 were in people who received both doses of a vaccine.

Thirty-seven cases were in people with an unknown vaccination status.

With just under 27,400 COVID-19 tests processed in the last 24-hour period, the Ministry of Health says the province’s positivity rate is about 1.4 per cent.

There are at least 164 people being treated for the disease in Ontario intensive care units (ICU). Ninety-three of those patients are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Vaccination data is not available on Sundays due to a lack of hospital reporting over the weekends.

Officials have removed one previously-reported COVID-19 death from its total tally due to data cleaning. The total number of deaths related to the disease since March 2020 is now 9,813.

There have been 594,862 lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario since the beginning of the pandemic, including deaths and recoveries.

WHERE ARE THE NEW COVID-19 CASES?

According to the province’s epidemiology report, there are 80 new infections in Peel Region, 58 in Toronto, and 32 in York Region.

There are 11 other public health units that are reporting more than 10 new COVID-19 cases. Three municipalities are reporting no new infections.

Of the cases reported Sunday, 128 are in people under the age of 20. There were 136 infections in people between the age of 20 and 39 and 97 in people between the ages of 40 and 69.

Eighty-one cases were logged in people over the age of 60.

An additional 154 cases of the Delta variant were identified in lab-confirmed COVID-19 tests, the province says.

This brings the total number of Delta variant cases to 19,799.

In the last 24 hours, the province administered just over 23,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The Ministry of Health says that about 87.4 per cent of eligible Ontarians aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, while 83.1 per cent are considered fully vaccinated.