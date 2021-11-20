Ontario logs more than 700 new COVID-19 cases for third straight day

Ontario is reporting more than 700 new COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row.

Health officials confirmed 728 new infections on Saturday as well as 5 more deaths related to the disease.

The new cases represent a slight decrease from the 793 infections logged Friday. Ontario reported 711 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 512 on Wednesday and 481 on Tuesday.

The seven-day average of daily infections continues to rise. As of Saturday, the average stands at about 635, up from 563 the previous week.

With a little over 31,100 COVID-19 tests were processed in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province's positivity rate is about 2.3 per cent.

Of the new cases reported Saturday, 370 were found in people who were not vaccinated against the virus. Seventeen were in people who were partially vaccinated and 287 were in people who were fully vaccinated.

Fifty-four individuals with COVID-19 have an unknown vaccination status.

Health experts have said the number of COVID-19 infections identified in fully vaccinated individuals will naturally increase as more people get both of their shots.

There are 283 people being treated for COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals. There is no data available for intensive care patients due to a technical issue.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.