Nearly 4,500 new COVID-19 infections were logged in Ontario over two days as the province sets a new record for most cases reported in a single day.

The data released Tuesday shows that 2,553 cases were logged this morning, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic, while another 1,939 cases were logged Monday.

The province did not report new COVID-19 case numbers yesterday.

Another 78 deaths related to the novel coronavirus were also recorded in the last 48-hour period which pushes Ontario’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,455.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.