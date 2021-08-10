Ontario long-term care homes call for mandatory vaccines for all health-care workers
Ontario long-term care homes are asking the province to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for their staff as well as health-care workers in all settings.
The Ontario Long-Term Care Association says making vaccines mandatory provincewide would both protect residents and ensure facilities don't lose their staff to other health-care facilities.
The province requires staff in long-term care homes to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status, and those who are unvaccinated for non-medical reasons have to undergo education about the importance of immunization.
But Premier Doug Ford has refused to mandate vaccines in any setting.
He has spoken in support of a Toronto hospital network's policy that unvaccinated staff -- and those won't disclose their vaccination status -- have to take a COVID-19 test before coming to work.
The long-term care association's call to make vaccines mandatory for health workers echoes recommendations from the Ontario Medical Association and the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2021.
-
LRT service to remain suspended until the weekend following minor derailmentService on the Confederation Line LRT will remain suspended until at least Friday, according to OC Transpo, following a minor derailment Sunday evening.
-
Feds, province promise $12M for infrastructure projects on Vancouver IslandMore than 20 communities in the Vancouver Island region will receive funding for infrastructure projects, the federal and B.C. governments announced Tuesday.
-
Suspicious death of 30-year-old Eskasoni man being investigated as homicide: N.S. RCMPRCMP in Nova Scotia are now investigating the suspicious death of a 30-year-old Eskasoni man as a homicide.
-
Millions in funding announced for seniors affordable housing projectWinnipeg will be getting 97 new affordable housing units for seniors thanks to a $25.8 million investment from the federal government.
-
Peace River doctors plead for continued testing, tracing as vaccination rates continue to lagThe letter is dated Aug. 9 and outlines the authors' "deepest concerns" that the recent removal of public health measures puts their community at risk.
-
Why Manitoba still hasn't released modelling on the Delta variantThe Manitoba government is still working on its modelling for the Delta variant, saying it’s a time-consuming process that requires verification.
-
Americans return to Canada across Sault Ste. Marie borderAmerican travellers flocked to border crossings in cities across the country, with Canada easing up on its travel restrictions on Monday.
-
Kalin's Call: Building heat and humidity triggers heat warnings for MaritimesIt’s expected to be a very warm and very muggy week ahead for the Atlantic region.
-
This Ottawa woman trapped more than 100 rats in three monthsAn Ottawa woman says she's caught more than 100 rats in her neighbourhood since May, and it's a problem she's never before had to deal with.