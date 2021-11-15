Ontario long-term care staff must have first COVID vaccine to attend work today

Ontario long-term care staff must have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose to go to work today.

Staff who don't present proof of a first dose must instead show a medical exemption to be able to enter a long-term care home for work.

Today had been set as the deadline for workers to be fully vaccinated against the virus but the Ministry of Long-Term Care has pushed that date to Dec. 13.

It says the change was made to accommodate new guidance on vaccine dose intervals from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

Government data from Friday morning showed 98 per cent of long-term care workers had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips announced the sector-wide mandate last month, saying more action was needed to protect vulnerable residents from COVID-19.