Ontario looks to increase fines for LTC homes that fail to have AC in all rooms

Ontario is proposing to increase fines for long-term care homes that do not have air conditioning in every resident's room.

A posting to the province's regulatory registry proposes to increase the fine to a maximum of $25,000 for nursing homes that do not meet legislative requirements.

Legislation passed in 2021 required homes to install air conditioning in all resident rooms by June 2022.

A spokesman for Long-Term Care Minister Paul Calandra says the province wants to ensure every resident lives comfortably.

Jake Roseman says the province is proposing to increase fines ahead of the summer to let homes know the government is serious about the issue.

He says 591 of 627 long-term care homes are in compliance with the law.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2023.