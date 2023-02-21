Ontario mail processing centre discovery leads to guns, ammo seizure from New Brunswick home

A New Brunswick man is headed to trial on a number of charges stemming from the seizure by border agents of a package in Ontario that allegedly contained overcapacity 9mm magazines.

In November of 2022, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says it officers seized two prohibited magazines at the International Mail Processing Centre in Mississauga.

According to a release from the CBSA, the package was destined for Garnett Settlement, N.B.

On January 20, CBSA investigators, along with an RCMP weapons team, searched a home in that community, which led to the arrest of 31-year-old Bradley Hoy.

While in the home, investigators seized a prohibited 3D-printed 9mm handgun with an overcapacity 15-round magazine and silencer.

Officers also seized a restricted .22 calibre handgun, a bolt-action rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun.

Hoy has been charged with:

four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

two counts of possession of a prohibited device

one count of tampering with a serial number

four counts of unsafe storage contrary to regulations

He was remanded into custody after appearing in New Brunswick provincial court the same day of his arrest.

Hoy returned to court Tuesday and was remanded back into custody until his trial date at the Saint John provincial court June 22.

CTV reached out the CBSA to ask why it took so long to report the seizures and arrest, but the question has so far gone unanswered.

The latest stats show the CBSA seized 1,203 guns between 2021 and 2022.