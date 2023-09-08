Ontario man accused of kidnapping woman, sexually assaulting her twice

A 22-year-old man has been charged after a woman was kidnapped from Toronto and sexually assaulted earlier this week.

The incident happened on the evening of Sept. 3. Durham Regional Police said a woman in Toronto was sleeping in her vehicle with the doors locked when an unknown man broke the window and pulled her out.

The man allegedly sexually assaulted the woman before forcing her into his vehicle.

Police allege the man then drove the women to the Heber Down Conservation Area in Whitby and when they arrived, he threw her phone and keys to prevent her from escaping.

After that, the man allegedly forcibly removed her from the vehicle and sexually assaulted her again.

Police said the woman was later able to break free from the man and used his phone to call for help.

On Friday, police announced the suspect, Oshawa resident Nowroz Qasim, had been charged with two counts of sexual assault, one count of kidnapping, mischief under $5,000, assault and attempt to choke.

Police said the suspect and victim are not known to each other. The allegations have not been proven in court.

“Investigators want to ensure there are no further victims and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward,” police said in a news release Friday.

Anyone with new information is asked to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1852 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.