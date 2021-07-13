Ontario man arrested after mother and daughter nearly hit by car, targets of death threats and racial slurs

Hamilton Police Service (HPS) have arrested a 40-year-old man from Hamilton in connection with an incident in which a mother and daughter received death threats and were the targets of racial slurs in a parking lot.

According to police, a mother and daughter were walking through an Ancaster Meadowlands parking lot on Monday when a vehicle almost struck them.

An interaction followed which escalated into the suspect uttering deaths towards the victims while “using racial slurs targeting the Muslim community,” HPS said.

The victims then ran across the street and hid behind some bushes, while the suspect allegedly​ searched for them.

The suspect eventually located them and threatened to kill them, before one of the victims ran screaming for help and witnesses intervened, HPS said.

UPDATE:

Hamilton Police have arrested a 40-Year-Old Male from Hamilton in relations to this Hate-Crime

He will appear in court tomorrow for the following charges:



* Utter Threat to Cause Death x 3

* Assault with a weapon x 2

* Dangerous operation

* Fail to Comply Probation

The suspect is expected in court on July 13.

He is facing three counts of uttering threats to cause death, two counts of assault with a weapon, one count of dangerous operation and one count of failure to comply.

"Hate crime in Hamilton is not acceptable. Left unchecked, hate crime can have a far reaching impact on communities," Hamilton Police said in a release on the incident.