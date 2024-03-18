Ontario man arrested, charged in human smuggling investigation: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP has arrested a man from Ontario on human smuggling charges after he was pulled over last week with multiple people in his car.
Police said an investigation started after the Morden Police Service stopped a vehicle on March 11, just before midnight.
There were five passengers in the vehicle with the driver. Four of the passengers were in their 20s and the fifth was 58. All the passengers were arrested and police noted they were dressed in layers to deal with cold weather.
RCMP said the passengers were all trying to get into the United States. Two of the passengers had valid status in Canada, while the other three were turned over to the Canada Border Services Agency.
On March 12, The Manitoba RCMP Integrated Border Enforcement Team arrested a 34-year-old man from Ontario. He was charged with human smuggling and counselling misrepresentation under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.
He remains in custody and RCMP continue to investigate.
