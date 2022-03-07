Ontario man arrested, drugs and weapon seized at Canada-U.S. border: N.B. RCMP
Police in New Brunswick say an Ontario man was arrested and cocaine, cannabis, and a weapon seized after the traveller was detained at the Canada-U.S. border.
On Feb. 18, the New Brunswick RCMP responded to the Woodstock-Houlton border crossing, where a Canadian traveller had been denied entry into the United States and was being detained by the Canada Border Services Agency.
A 47-year-old man from Toronto was arrested by the New Brunswick RCMP.
Police say a search of his vehicle led to the seizure of more than two pounds of cocaine, a weapon, money, and one pound of illegal cannabis.
The man’s vehicle was seized and he was released pending a future court appearance.
"The Federal Serious and Organized Crime Unit (FSOC) targets criminal activity involving national security, border integrity, serious organized crime and high-level drug enforcement," explains Cpl. Hans Ouellette with the New Brunswick RCMP in a news release.
"A significant quantity of harmful drugs has been taken out of circulation and prevented from crossing the international border."
The investigation is ongoing.
