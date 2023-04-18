Ontario man arrested following $60,000 online romance scam

A man has been arrested in connection with an online romance scam totalling over $60,000, Peel police said on Tuesday.

Police say the suspect met the victim on an online dating site, where the two communicated frequently through text and phone calls. The suspect allegedly told the victim he was a contractor in South Africa who needed the money for an emergency. Police say the suspect promised he would repay the funds.

The victim then used wire transfers, as well as multiple Bitcoin transfers, to funnel money to the suspect’s accounts in Canada and South Africa.

Lincoln Marquis, 38, of Mississauga, was arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, June 6.

Police are asking anyone with further information on this matter to contact local authorities