Ontario man beat 3 neighbours with metal pole over noise complaint, police say

A Pickering man faces a raft of criminal charges after allegedly assaulting a number of his neighbours with a metal pole after what began as a dispute over a noise complaint.

On Thursday night at about 10:50 p.m., Durham Regional Police say they were called to a home in the Finch Avenue and Huntsmill Drive area, west of Dixie Road, for what they were told was a neighbour dispute.

Investigators say a man in one home became involved in a verbal dispute with a teen from a home next door over some sort of noise being too loud.

“The suspect then got involved in a verbal dispute with the teen's family,” police said Friday. “The dispute escalated and the suspect assaulted a male adult and two female adults with a metal pole.”

One of the women hit required transport to a Toronto hospital trauma centre with serious injuries to her head. The other woman and man injured suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

He is now facing charges including two counts of aggravated assault, one count of assault causing bodily harm and two counts of assault with a weapon.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Chrzan at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2521.