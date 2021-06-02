Ontario man biking across Canada for heart attack awareness stops in Saskatoon

At 50 years old, Danny Morden had a heart attack — something he thought would never happen to him.

Now, he’s travelling across the country on his bike, bringing awareness to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. He stopped in Saskatoon on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“One of my arteries was completely closed,” said Morden.

“I had lost 20 pounds, I was taking hang gliding lessons, playing tennis, boxing so I thought I was fit and I had no idea I was having a heart attack.”

The Hamilton, Ont. man believes stress contributed to his heart attack and now he’s trying to live his life to the fullest with a trip he will never forget.

“The places I’ve stayed, people I’ve talked to, people buying me breakfast, doing my laundry, the encouragement. It’s been spectacular and the scenery I’ve run into, bears even,” said Morden.

Morden hopes to make it to St. John’s, N.L. by the end of the summer, where he will complete his journey from ocean-to-ocean.